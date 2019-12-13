Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, December 13th (“The Library Book”) Episode 450
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_450.mp3
“Electrolite” by REM
File this set under TH9119 .C36
“Slowburn” by the Howling Bells
“Burning Down the House” by Talking Heads
File this set under TL573 .H52
“Flames Go Higher” by the Eagles of Death Metal
“Libraries” by Yellow Ostrich
File this set under Z733.L8742 O75
“(I Want to) Burn You (Down)” by Mike Doughty
“Blue Crystal Fire” by Robbie Basho
“I Don’t Want to Set the World on Fire” by the Inkspots
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “LITS Go to the Movies,” on December 20th!