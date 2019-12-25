Girl Rock – Christmas Eve
“7 O’Clock News / Silent Night” – Phoebe Bridgers, Fiona Apple
“Carol of the Bells” – The Big Moon
“Holiday” – Steady Holiday
“Home Alone, Too” – The Staves
“Christmas Song” – Phoebe Bridgers
“Driving Under Stars” – Marika Hackman
“Christmas Eve, I’m Yours.” – Trella, Jillian Edwards
“Give You Everything” – Buzzy Lee
“Dear Santa” – Mr Little Jeans
“Just Like Christmas” – Low
“Lonely Holiday” – The Astronots
“Lady December” – The Concretes
“Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” – Slow Club
“Last Christmas” – Pale Waves
“By the Fireside” – Ellen and the Escapades
“Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” – Ingrid Michaelson
“The Blizzard” – Camera Obscura