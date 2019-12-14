Friday Night Fish Fry 12/13/2019
- The Super Super Blues Band – Spoonful
- —–
- Louisiana Red – Back Door Friend
- RL Burnside – Bad Luck City
- Pinetop Perkins – Ida B.
- —–
- Champion Jack Dupree – T.V. Mama
- Big Bill Morganfield – Boogie Child
- Duwayne Burnside – Gotta Pretty Woman
- —–
- Joe Louis Walker – I Won’t Do That
- Otis Rush – All Your Love I Miss Loving
- Jeff Healey – I’m Torn Down
- Lightnin Hopkins – Bad Luck and Trouble
- —–
- Sean Costello – Double Trouble
- Delta Moon – Wrong Side of Town
- Roger “Hurricane” Wilson – Honey Bee
- —–
- Motor City Josh and the Big 3 – Early Worm
- Joe McGuinness – Payday
- The Wood Brothers – One More Day
- —–
- The Black Keys – Just Couldn’t Tie Me Down
- Junior Kimbrough – Meet Me in the City
- Fred McDowell – Levee Camp Blues
- —–
- Marcus King – The Well
- Elmo Williams and Hezekiah Earlye – Natchez Fire
- Charlie Musselwhite – Mean Ole Frisco