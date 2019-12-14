Friday Night Fish Fry 12/13/2019

Friday, December 13, 2019 | Posted in Uncategorized by Samuel Litchfield
  • The Super Super Blues Band – Spoonful
  • —–
  • Louisiana Red – Back Door Friend
  • RL Burnside – Bad Luck City
  • Pinetop Perkins – Ida B.
  • —–
  • Champion Jack Dupree – T.V. Mama
  • Big Bill Morganfield – Boogie Child
  • Duwayne Burnside – Gotta Pretty Woman
  • —–
  • Joe Louis Walker – I Won’t Do That
  • Otis Rush – All Your Love I Miss Loving
  • Jeff Healey – I’m Torn Down
  • Lightnin Hopkins – Bad Luck and Trouble
  • —–
  • Sean Costello – Double Trouble
  • Delta Moon – Wrong Side of Town
  • Roger “Hurricane” Wilson – Honey Bee
  • —–
  • Motor City Josh and the Big 3 – Early Worm
  • Joe McGuinness – Payday
  • The Wood Brothers – One More Day
  • —–
  • The Black Keys – Just Couldn’t Tie Me Down
  • Junior Kimbrough – Meet Me in the City
  • Fred McDowell – Levee Camp Blues
  • —–
  • Marcus King – The Well
  • Elmo Williams and Hezekiah Earlye – Natchez Fire
  • Charlie Musselwhite – Mean Ole Frisco

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 