CRUSHMAS
“Frosty The Snowman” – Cocteau Twins
“Welcome Christmas” – Love Spirals Downwards
“Listen, the Snow is Falling” – Galaxie 500
“Christmas Ghosts” – The Raveonettes
“Merry Christmas, Baby (Please Don’t Die)” – Crocodiles, Dum Dum Girls
“Melt By Morning” – The Duke Spirit
“Christmas Time is Here” – Au Revoir Simone
“Cut Down the Tree” – Ice Choir
“A Snowflake Fell (And It Felt Like a Kiss)” – Glasvegas
“Silent Night (Noapte De Vis)” – Glasvegas
“Christmas” – Jesu
“Jingle Bells (Snowblower)” – Lovesliescrushing
“The Christmas Song (Alternative Version)” – The Raveonettes
“Winter Wonderland” – Cocteau Twins