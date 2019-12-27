54-46 Playlist 12/26/2019 (Holiday Edition)
Frosty the Snowman – The Mighty Diamonds
Winter Wonderland – The Joe Gibbs Family of Artists (feat. Beres Hammond)
Cold Winter – Carlton Livingston
Hanukkah o Hanukkah – FunkeyMonkeys
Santa Clause (Do You Ever Come to the Ghetto) – Carlene Davis & Trinity
Breadfruit Roasting on an Open Fire – Yellowman
Ghee Whizz – Nikesha
Flash Your Dread (Version) – Barrington Levy & Trinity
Skank ‘Til Christmas – The Selector
Rudy Christmas a Jail – The Toasters
Sleigh Ride – Suggs
I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus – Ska Santas
Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer – Culture
White Christmas – John Holt
Auld Lang Syne – Reel Big Fish