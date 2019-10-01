slow riot 9/30/19 – torturous thoughts in a sanctified mind
- his name is alive — sleep 6teen
- shredded nerve — stone, lead and gasoline
- lea bertucci — sustain and dissolve
- yoshihide otomo — noise to noise
- masonna – part xxi
- tomasz mrenca — man in the fog
- merzbow, mats gustafsson, balazs pandi — too late, too sharp – it is over
- dead death – belial weaze
- treneti – new moon transmission 515 and 613
- sigillum s – occult storage for pan-dronic glossalia
- sigillum s – wrong proto-matter gravitation
- sigillum s – when comets become organic households
- qdor – iii. pollution (there’s an insect inside me, whispering death verses)
- qdor – iv. the way of flowers