slow riot 9/30/19 – torturous thoughts in a sanctified mind

Tuesday, October 1, 2019 | Posted in Slow Riot by Jordan Hilsman

Image result for land of punt

  1. his name is alive — sleep 6teen
  2. shredded nerve — stone, lead and gasoline
  3. lea bertucci — sustain and dissolve
  4. yoshihide otomo — noise to noise
  5. masonna – part xxi
  6. tomasz mrenca — man in the fog
  7. merzbow, mats gustafsson, balazs pandi — too late, too sharp – it is over
  8. dead death – belial weaze
  9. treneti – new moon transmission 515 and 613
  10. sigillum s – occult storage for pan-dronic glossalia
  11. sigillum s – wrong proto-matter gravitation
  12. sigillum s – when comets become organic households
  13. qdor – iii. pollution (there’s an insect inside me, whispering death verses)
  14. qdor – iv. the way of flowers