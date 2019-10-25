Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, October 25th (“Metadata of the Dead”) Episode 443

Friday, October 25, 2019 | Posted in Lost in the Stacks, Playlists by Charlie Bennett

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_443.mp3

“You’re Dead” by Norma Tanega

Interview with Robin Fay (@georgiawebgurl)

File this set under GR581 .H36
“George Romero” by the Sprites
“The Walking Dead” by the Dropkick Murphys

Continued interview with Robin Fay

File this set under B3148 .S54
“Dead Billy” by Big Black
“Graveyard” by Dead Moon
“Stop I’m Already Dead” by Deadboy and the Elephantmen

Continued interview with Robin Fay

File this set under BD444 .M3
“Everybody Loves You When You’re Dead” by the Stranglers
“Death’s Alright With Me” by the Dead Milkmen
“Fun to be Dead (Bob Flanagan)” by La Peau et les Os

“Death is Not the End” by Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds

Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “Private Interests, Public Space,” on Novemeber 1st!