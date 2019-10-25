Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, October 25th (“Metadata of the Dead”) Episode 443
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_443.mp3
“You’re Dead” by Norma Tanega
Interview with Robin Fay (@georgiawebgurl)
File this set under GR581 .H36
“George Romero” by the Sprites
“The Walking Dead” by the Dropkick Murphys
Continued interview with Robin Fay
File this set under B3148 .S54
“Dead Billy” by Big Black
“Graveyard” by Dead Moon
“Stop I’m Already Dead” by Deadboy and the Elephantmen
Continued interview with Robin Fay
File this set under BD444 .M3
“Everybody Loves You When You’re Dead” by the Stranglers
“Death’s Alright With Me” by the Dead Milkmen
“Fun to be Dead (Bob Flanagan)” by La Peau et les Os
“Death is Not the End” by Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds
