Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, October 18th (“Archivists Against History Repeating Itself”) Episode 442

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_442.mp3

“History Repeating” by the Propellerheads

Interview with archivists Itza Carbajal and Michaela Hart

File this set under history.library.gatech.edu/items/show/1220,
Identifier VA2839
“Inside My Kitchen” by Tiddas
“Over and Over” by Twiggy

Continued interview with Itza Carbajal and Michaela Hart

File this set under D619 .P5
“Native Tongue” by Mojo Juju
“We Won’t Run” by Sarah Blasko

Continued interview with Itza Carbajal and Michaela Hart

File this set under CD971 .J56
“Itchin’ on a Photograph” by Grouplove

“Better than That” by Cash Savage and the Last Drinks

