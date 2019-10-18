Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, October 18th (“Archivists Against History Repeating Itself”) Episode 442
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_442.mp3
“History Repeating” by the Propellerheads
Interview with archivists Itza Carbajal and Michaela Hart
File this set under history.library.gatech.edu/items/show/1220,
Identifier VA2839
“Inside My Kitchen” by Tiddas
“Over and Over” by Twiggy
Continued interview with Itza Carbajal and Michaela Hart
File this set under D619 .P5
“Native Tongue” by Mojo Juju
“We Won’t Run” by Sarah Blasko
Continued interview with Itza Carbajal and Michaela Hart
File this set under CD971 .J56
“Itchin’ on a Photograph” by Grouplove
“Better than That” by Cash Savage and the Last Drinks
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “Metadata of the Dead,” on October 25th!