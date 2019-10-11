Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, October 11th (“The CASE Act”) Episode 441
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_441.mp3
“Black and White” by the dB’s
Interview with Philip Burrus, Burrus Intellectual Property Law Group
File this set under KNS1104 .N37
“Stealing Time from the Faulty Plan” by Phish
“Bad Ideas” by Saintseneca
Continued interview with Philip Burrus
File this set under KU1100 .F58
“Smiley, We Become” by Sissy Bar
“What We Have We Steal” by the Toadies
Continued interview with Philip Burrus
File this set under S.1273 of the 116th Congress of the United States
“One Mint Julep” by the Clovers
“Demons” by Earth Heart
“Shot By Both Sides” by Magazine
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “Archivists Against History Repeating Itself,” on October 18th!