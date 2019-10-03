Pantone 292 – 10/3/2019
strawberry switchblade – trees and flowers
linda jones – my heart needs a break
east river pipe – superstar in france
henry mancini – mostly for lovers
saturday looks good to me – untitled
paulette & the cupids – teenage dropout
bomb pops – moving day song
willie tee – walkin’ up a one way street
the manhattan love suicides – skulls
herbie goins & the night-timers – number one in your heart
quarterbacks – weekend
the marketts – stirrin’ up some soul
close lobsters – in spite of these times
belle & sebastian – sister buddha
the three degrees – contact
the radio dept. – 1995
the medusa snare – slow motion
expert alterations – you can’t always be liked
mike post coalition – afternoon of the rhino
the softies – favorite shade of blue