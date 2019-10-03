Pantone 292 – 10/3/2019

Thursday, October 3, 2019 | Posted in Pantone 292, Playlists by Mason Mann

strawberry switchblade – trees and flowers

linda jones – my heart needs a break

east river pipe – superstar in france

henry mancini – mostly for lovers

saturday looks good to me –   untitled

paulette & the cupids – teenage dropout

bomb pops – moving day song

willie tee – walkin’ up a one way street

the manhattan love suicides – skulls

herbie goins & the night-timers – number one in your heart

quarterbacks – weekend

the marketts – stirrin’ up some soul

close lobsters – in spite of these times

belle & sebastian – sister buddha

the three degrees – contact

the radio dept. – 1995

the medusa snare – slow motion

expert alterations – you can’t always be liked

mike post coalition – afternoon of the rhino

the softies – favorite shade of blue