Pantone 292 – 10/24/2019
dizzy joghurt – nonsense is good
tricorollars – fairy daily tale
the darnells – too hurt to cry, too much in love to say goodbye
miniskirt – these fish glow in the dark
nelories – indie pop car baby
donna lynn – i’d much rather be with the girls
linus’ blanket – show me love
the teddy bears – little things mean a lot
roly poly rag bear – wave of the hand, goodbye
the young generation – the hideaway
cherry letter – i love my life
the girls – chico’s girl
bitter cherry jam – sing a song
julie driscoll – i know you love me not
tirolean tape – confession (they say that i always spoil their fun)
maxine brown – whatever happened to our love
eggstone – it’s not the rain
loveletter – forget that girl
the toys – may my heart be cast into stone
the penny candles – swings and roundabouts
yvonne carroll – mister loveman