Pantone 292 – 10/17/2019

Thursday, October 17, 2019 | Posted in Pantone 292, Playlists by Mason Mann

carole king – crying in the rain

trixie’s big red motorbike – invisible boyfriend

peanut –  thank goodness for the rain

red dye no. 5 – redo

gayle harris – they never taught that in school

the driscolls –  i heard a rumor

april young – steady boyfriend

the chesterfields – nose out of joint

mitch mitchell & gene king – never walk out on you

the penny candles – memory box

joe brown & the sould eldorados – vibration (part 2)

the christines – secret song

hollywood jills – he makes me so mad

clock strikes thirteen – night must fall

lesley gore – brink of disaster

the ophelia’s garden – the sound of the rain

marie king – hey, tell me boy