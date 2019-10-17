Pantone 292 – 10/17/2019
carole king – crying in the rain
trixie’s big red motorbike – invisible boyfriend
peanut – thank goodness for the rain
red dye no. 5 – redo
gayle harris – they never taught that in school
the driscolls – i heard a rumor
april young – steady boyfriend
the chesterfields – nose out of joint
mitch mitchell & gene king – never walk out on you
the penny candles – memory box
joe brown & the sould eldorados – vibration (part 2)
the christines – secret song
hollywood jills – he makes me so mad
clock strikes thirteen – night must fall
lesley gore – brink of disaster
the ophelia’s garden – the sound of the rain
marie king – hey, tell me boy