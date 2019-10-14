Mode 7 – 10/13/2019
The 140 Show
Kirby Planet Robobot – Program Rhythm
Sonic Mania – Built to Rule
Undertale – Spider Dance
Custom Robo Battle Revolution – Do Your Best!
Karous – 1000 Clouds
Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes – Love Secret Desire
Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance – Twister -Kingdom Mix-
Ace Combat 2 – Fire Youngman
Tekken Mobile – Jungle Alcove
Gensou Suikoden Tierkreis – The Plain and the Sky
Ape Escape 3 – Mount Amazing
Castlevania Chronicles – Thrashard in the Cave (Arrange Ver.)
Donkey Kong 64 – Frantic Factory Car Race
Snatcher – Amnesia
Celeste – Beyond the Heart
Dark Souls – Gwyn, Lord of Cinder
Xenogears – Cage of Remorse and Relief
Pheonix Wright – Trials and Tribulations – Investigation ~ Middle Stage 2004
999: 9 Hours, 9 Persons, 9 Doors – Foreboding