Mode 7 – 10/06/2019
The Guest Show
Viewtiful Joe – Some Like it Red Hot
Blade Strangers – Deep Cave
Nitroplus Blasterz -Heroines Infinite Duel- – Anna Theme
Hot Shots Golf Fore! – Select Screen
100% Orange Juice – Suguri (Ver.2)’s Theme
Namco High – Main Theme
BIT.TRIP FATE – Anger
Shovel Knight – Strike the Earth!
Fire Emblem Heroes – Grand Conquests
Mario & Sonic at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games – The Pousada
Namco X Capcom – Dig Dug 2
Jump Stars Victory Vs – Matsuri! Revolution
Mario Kart 8 – Hyrule Circuit
Nintendoland – Balloon Trip Breeze: Morning (Rain Mix)
Professor Layton vs Ace Attourney – The Professor’s Deductions ~ VS Arrange ver.
BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle – CROSSING FATE (RWBY Ver.)
Code Name S.T.E.A.M. – Showdown
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle – Ziggies!
Crystal Crisis – Helen Theme