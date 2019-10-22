Goldsoundz 10-22-19
Pictured: Tirzah (source)
Vanishing Twin – Magician’s Success
Sixth June – Someone
Sweet Trip – Pretending
Girl K – Ride
Temporex – Care
Johns Andrews & The Yawns – Audrey
Sports Boyfriend – I Only Leave My House to Dance With You
Petite League – Blood Gardens
Dehd – Baby
beabadoobee – I Wish I Was Stephen Malkmus
Foxygen – Mona
Allah-Las – Light Yearly
Tirzah – Holding On
Carla dal Forno – Took a Long Time
B Boys – Bad Decisions
Guerilla Toss – Land Where Money’s Nightmare Lives