Girl Rock – October 8th, 2019
“Sherbert Sky” – Annie Leeth
“Avant Gardener” – Courtney Barnett
“Runaway” – AURORA
“Fresh Laundry” – Allie X
“SOME BODY” – ionnalee
“Wild Girl” – Kito, Empress Of
“Navy Blue” – Charlotte Lawrence
“Feeling Small” – Valentine
“So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings” – Caroline Polachek
“Waiting Room” – Sjowgren
“Unfamiliar Energy” – sophie meiers
“Spring” – Miette Hope
“Medusa” – Kailee Morgue
“Had Ten Dollaz” – Cherry Glazerr
“Runaway Man” – Olivia Willhite
“Giving Circle” – Huntly