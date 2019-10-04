Friday Night Fish Fry 10/4/2019

Friday, October 4, 2019 | Posted in Friday Night Fish Fry by Samuel Litchfield
  • Duwayne Burnside – Treatin’ Me So Bad
  • —–
  • Albert King & Stevie Ray Vaughan – Stormy Monday
  • Albert Collins – I Ain’t Drunk
  • BB King – The Thrill is Gone
  • —–
  • Little Milton – I’d Rather Drink Muddy Water
  • Nick Moss – Georgia Redsnake
  • Ronnie Earl and the Broadcasters – Southside Stomp
  • —–
  • Fred McDowell – Levee Camp Blues
  • Sunnyland Slim – Boogie Man
  • Champion Jack Dupree – Drunk Again
  • —–
  • Muddy Waters – You Can’t Be Beat
  • Buddy Guy and Junior Wells – Diggin My Potatoes
  • Muddy Waters – Deep Down in Florida
  • —–
  • The Breeze Kings – Mercury Blues
  • Fatback Deluxe – Rat Now
  • Sean Chambers – Make It Go
  • —–
  • Joe McGuinness – Hellhounds Blues
  • Bill Sheffield – Hey Romeo
  • The Martans – Nice To See You
  • —–
  • Lil Ed and the Blues Imperials – Hold That Train
  • Johnny Shines and Snookie Pryor – Cool Driver
  • Otis Rush – Got My Mojo Working
  • —–
  • Tab Benoit – For What It’s Worth
  • Sugaray Rayford – Stuck For a Buck
  • —–
  • Mannish Boys – Last Night