Friday Night Fish Fry – 10/11/2019

Friday, October 11, 2019 | Posted in Friday Night Fish Fry by Samuel Litchfield
  • Joe Louis Walker – Hellfire
  • —–
  • Freddie King – 5 Long Years
  • Jeff Healey – How Blue Can You Get
  • Big Bill Morganfield – Mellow Chick Swing
  • —–
  • Eden Brent – Blues All Over
  • Pinetop Perkins – Pinetop is just Top
  • Roosevelt Sykes – I’m A Nut
  • —–
  • T-Model Ford – Two Trains
  • Kenny Neal – Devil Child
  • LA Blues Alliance – Death Letter
  • —–
  • Louisiana Red – Driftin’
  • Joe Bonamassa – Burnin’ Hell
  • —–
  • The Breeze Kings – Casanova Man
  • Mudcat – Don’t Let a Dime go By
  • Tinsley Ellis – Mouth Turn Dry
  • —–
  • Liz Melendez – Sweet Southern Soul
  • The Wood Brothers – One More Day
  • John Sosebee – Can’t Be Satified
  • —–
  • ZZ Top – A Fool For Your Stockings
  • Furry Lewis – St. Louis Blues
  • Ligthnin Hopkins – Bring Me My Shotgun
  • —–
  • Junior Kimbrough – Stay All Night
  • Elmo Williams and Hezekiah Early – Benn Here and Gone
  • —–
  • Stevie Ray Vaughan – Couldn’t Stand the Weather