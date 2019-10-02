Freaker’s Ball | #92 | 2019 October 01

Wednesday, October 2, 2019 | Posted in Freaker's Ball, Playlists by Jake Windham

“Me, babe, I’m in a rock n’ roll band” – Lou Reed

  • I’m Waiting for the Man – The Velvet Underground
  • Sweet Jane – The Velvet Underground
  • Lonesome Cowboy Bill – The Velvet Underground
  • Beginning to See the Light – The Velvet Underground
  • Join the Band – Little Feat
  • Fat Man In The Bathtub – Little Feat
  • All That You Dream – Little Feat
  • Oh Atlanta – Little Feat
  • Old Folks’ Boogie – Little Feat
  • New Feeling – Talking Heads
  • A Clean Break – Talking Heads
  • Don’t Worry About the Government – Talking Heads
  • Pulled Up – Talking Heads

 