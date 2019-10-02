Freaker’s Ball | #92 | 2019 October 01
“Me, babe, I’m in a rock n’ roll band” – Lou Reed
- I’m Waiting for the Man – The Velvet Underground
- Sweet Jane – The Velvet Underground
- Lonesome Cowboy Bill – The Velvet Underground
- Beginning to See the Light – The Velvet Underground
- Join the Band – Little Feat
- Fat Man In The Bathtub – Little Feat
- All That You Dream – Little Feat
- Oh Atlanta – Little Feat
- Old Folks’ Boogie – Little Feat
- New Feeling – Talking Heads
- A Clean Break – Talking Heads
- Don’t Worry About the Government – Talking Heads
- Pulled Up – Talking Heads