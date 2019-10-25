54-46 Playlist 10/24/2019

Thursday, October 24, 2019 | Posted in 54-46, Playlists by Sophia Worley

The Heptones - Night Food

Scientist – Seconds Away
Prince Far I – Marble Stone
Freddie McGregor – Chant It Down

Augustus Pablo – Untitled Dub
Dr.Israel – Cover Me
Nattali Rize and Notis – Rebel Love
The Heptones – Fatty Fatty –by request

The Selectors – Washed Up and Left For Dead
The Duppies – Ghost of San Juan Hill
Toasters – Choose
The Slackers – Everyday Is Sunday

Linval Thompson – Everybody Needs Money
Tribal Seeds – In Yours Eyes
Soul Agent and The Soul Defenders – Popcorn Reggae
Justin Hinds – Time Pass By

 