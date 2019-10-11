54-46 Playlist 10/10/2019

Third World's Self Titled Album
Desmond Dekker – Hurts So Bad
Justin Hinds and the Dominoes – Wipe Your Weeping Eyes
Third World – Brand New Beggar
10 Ft. Ganja Plant – Suits and Ski Masks

The Special AKA – Bright Lights
The Baba Brooks Band – Nuclear Weapons
Bad Manners – Lip Up Fatty
The Maytals – Hallelujah

Sugar Minott – Nah Go Run Down Vanity
Sly and Robbie – Pure & True
Linval Thompson – Cool Down Your Temper

Gregory Isaacs – Private Beach Party
Arise Roots – Never Gonna Give You Up
Peter Tosh – No Sympathy

Toots and the Maytals – 54-46 Was My Number