54-46 Playlist 10/10/2019
Desmond Dekker – Hurts So Bad
Justin Hinds and the Dominoes – Wipe Your Weeping Eyes
Third World – Brand New Beggar
10 Ft. Ganja Plant – Suits and Ski Masks
The Special AKA – Bright Lights
The Baba Brooks Band – Nuclear Weapons
Bad Manners – Lip Up Fatty
The Maytals – Hallelujah
Sugar Minott – Nah Go Run Down Vanity
Sly and Robbie – Pure & True
Linval Thompson – Cool Down Your Temper
Gregory Isaacs – Private Beach Party
Arise Roots – Never Gonna Give You Up
Peter Tosh – No Sympathy
Toots and the Maytals – 54-46 Was My Number