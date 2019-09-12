Psych Out! 9/11/19
artist – track – album
Mondo Drag – The Eye – The Occultation of Light (2016)
T2 – No More Horses – It’ll All Work Out in Boomland (1970)
Labradford – Eero – A Stable Reference (1996)
Psychic Ills – Sungaze – Hazed Dream (2011)
Jacques Thollot- Qu’ils Se Fassent Un Village, Ou Bien C’est Nous Qui S’en Allons- Quand Le Son Devient Aigu, Jeter La Girafe A La Mer (1971)
Cos- Reine De La Vallee- Viva Boma (1976)
Electric Light Orchestra-Queen of The Hours- No Answer (1971)
Wapassou- Hymne au nouveau romantisme- Ludwig Un Roi Pour L’eternite (1979)
Soft Machine- As Long As He lies Perfectly Still- Volumne Two (1969)
Goblin- Death Dies- Deep Red (Soundtrack)- (1975)