Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, September 6th (“Second Lives”) Episode 437

Friday, September 6, 2019 | Posted in Lost in the Stacks, Playlists by Charlie Bennett

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_437.mp3

“Higher Ground” by the Red Hot Chili Peppers

File this set under ML3534 .G74
“Girl U Want” by Soundgarden
“Liza Jane” by the Wood Brothers

File this set under Z665 .A57
“Rainbow Connection” by the Moopets
“Rainbow Connection” by Me First and the Gimme Gimmes
“Stuck in the Metal” by the Eagles of Death Metal

File this set under KF27 .J857
“Ballad of Big Nothing” by Seth Avett & Jessica Lea Mayfield
“5 Years” by Seu Jorge

“I Love Rock’n’Roll” by Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “Bad Luck and Trouble III,” on September 13th!