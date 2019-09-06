Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, September 6th (“Second Lives”) Episode 437
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_437.mp3
“Higher Ground” by the Red Hot Chili Peppers
File this set under ML3534 .G74
“Girl U Want” by Soundgarden
“Liza Jane” by the Wood Brothers
File this set under Z665 .A57
“Rainbow Connection” by the Moopets
“Rainbow Connection” by Me First and the Gimme Gimmes
“Stuck in the Metal” by the Eagles of Death Metal
File this set under KF27 .J857
“Ballad of Big Nothing” by Seth Avett & Jessica Lea Mayfield
“5 Years” by Seu Jorge
“I Love Rock’n’Roll” by Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “Bad Luck and Trouble III,” on September 13th!