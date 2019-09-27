Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, September 27th (“Things New and Strange”) Episode 440

“I Got a Woman” by Ray Charles

Interview with Wayne Clough, The Smithsonian and Georgia Tech

File this set under E173 .K87
“On the Atchison Topeka and Santa Fe” by Johnny Mercer and the Pied Pipers
“Night Train” by James Brown

Continued interview with Wayne Clough

File this set under F291.8 .C55
“Rip it Up” by Little Richard
“Black Bottom” by Ma Rainey
“Traveling Yodel Blues” by Darby and Tarlton

Continued interview with Wayne Clough

File this set under BF371 .K36
“In Memory of Elizabeth Reed” by the Allman Brothers Band

“(Sittin’ on) The Dock of the Bay”, by Otis Redding

