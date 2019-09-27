Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, September 27th (“Things New and Strange”) Episode 440
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_440.mp3
“I Got a Woman” by Ray Charles
Interview with Wayne Clough, The Smithsonian and Georgia Tech
File this set under E173 .K87
“On the Atchison Topeka and Santa Fe” by Johnny Mercer and the Pied Pipers
“Night Train” by James Brown
Continued interview with Wayne Clough
File this set under F291.8 .C55
“Rip it Up” by Little Richard
“Black Bottom” by Ma Rainey
“Traveling Yodel Blues” by Darby and Tarlton
Continued interview with Wayne Clough
File this set under BF371 .K36
“In Memory of Elizabeth Reed” by the Allman Brothers Band
“(Sittin’ on) The Dock of the Bay”, by Otis Redding
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “How To Write a Book Chapter,” on October 4th!