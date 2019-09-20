Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, September 20th (“Graffiti Kings”) Episode 439
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_439.mp3
“Delancey Street” by Dana Dane
Interview with Randy Gue, Emory Libraries
File this set under TF847.N5 D85
“Primitive Painters” by Felt
Continued interview with Randy Gue
File this set under ML3556 .T66
“Painter Man” by the Creation
“Nowhere to Run” by Arnold McCuller
Continued interview with Randy Gue
File this set under GT3913.N72 S74
“Graffiti” by Digable Planets
“Conceptual Art” by Deerful
“Graff Life” by the Literates
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “Things New and Strange,” on September 27th!