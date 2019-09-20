Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, September 20th (“Graffiti Kings”) Episode 439

Friday, September 20, 2019 | Posted in Lost in the Stacks, Playlists by Charlie Bennett

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_439.mp3

“Delancey Street” by Dana Dane

Interview with Randy Gue, Emory Libraries

File this set under TF847.N5 D85
“Primitive Painters” by Felt

Continued interview with Randy Gue

File this set under ML3556 .T66
“Painter Man” by the Creation
“Nowhere to Run” by Arnold McCuller

Continued interview with Randy Gue

File this set under GT3913.N72 S74
“Graffiti” by Digable Planets
“Conceptual Art” by Deerful

“Graff Life” by the Literates

Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “Things New and Strange,” on September 27th!