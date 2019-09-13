Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, September 13th (“Bad Luck and Trouble: The Musician Edition”) Episode 438
“Woe is uh Me-Bop” by Captain Beefheart and his Magic Band
File this set under TV15 .H16
“Help There’s a Fire” by Jason and the Scorchers
“High Fidelity” by Jurassic 5
“7 and 7 is” by Love
File this set under TK5105.888 .H893
“Bad Man’s Blunder” by the Kingston Trio
“Recovery” by Fontella Bass
“All Your Love (I Miss Loving)” by Otis Rush
File this set under KF3035 .M67
“Out of Control” by the Eagles
“Camel Walk” by Southern Culture on the Skids
“Who Do You Love” by Bo Diddley
“S.O.S. (Too Bad)” by Aerosmith
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “Graffiti in the Archives” on September 20th!