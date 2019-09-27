Pantone 292 – 9/26/2019

Thursday, September 26, 2019 | Posted in Pantone 292, Playlists by Mason Mann

archie bell & the drells – here i go again

mccarthy – boy meets girl so what

the marvelettes – don’t mess with bill

the wolfhounds – sandy

when i was 12 – if it’s winter i’ll be singing this song

chris montez – i wish you love

velocity girl – lisa librarian

nella dodds – honey boy

the brilliant corners – one of these days

tramway – star

darrell banks – open the door to your heart

the blossoms – that’s when the tears start

the wedding present – once more

the maybellines – bomb pop

irma thomas – two winters long

the chesterfields – last train to yeovil

the fireworks – higher and higher

bettye swann – i think i’m falling in love

the soup dragons – just mind your step girl

mary wells – can’t you see (you’re losing me)

the john sally ride – you wear your heart on both sleeves