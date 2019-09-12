Pantone 292 – 9/12/2019 – 69 Love Songs Special
69 Love Songs by The Magnetic Fields turned 20 years old a few days ago so we celebrated by playing some rad songs from it
pictured: daniel johnston, who passed away yesterday :~(
daniel johnston – the story of an artist
the magnetic fields – washington d.c.
– come back from san francisco
– i don’t want to get over you
– reno dakota
– i’m sorry i love you
– when my boy walks down the street
– (crazy for you) but not that crazy
– a chicken with its head cut off
– nothing matters when we’re dancing
-xylophone track
– love in the shadows
– i shatter
– boa constrictor
– my only friend
– the cactus where your heart should be
– epitaph for my heart
– busby berkeley dreams
– long-forgotten fairytale
– let’s pretend we’re bunny rabbits
– yeah! oh yeah!
-experimental music love