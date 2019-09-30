Mode 7 – 09/29/2019
The Fighting Show
BlazBlue Central Fiction – Conciliation
Arm Joe – Graveyard Stage
Daemon Bride – Track 17 (Soryu’s Theme)
Bloody Roar 3 – Freezing Space
Nitro Royale – Kaigen Theme
Chaos Code – Bit Stock
Bishoujo Senshi Sailor Moon S – Jupiter Theme
Touhou 12.3 ~ Unperceiving of Natural Law – Koi-iro Magic
Dengeki Bunko Fighting Climax – Login Next Dream
Darkstalkers – GREEN SCREAM
Under Night In-Birth – Blood Drain – Again
Tatsunoko Vs Capcom: Ultimate All-Stars – Opening Theme
Super Smash Bros. – Final Destination
Soul Calibur II – Eternal Struggle
Sonic the Fighters – Flying Carpet ~ Back to Soul
Killer Instinct – The Dragon Spirit
Dissidia Final Fantasy – Battle Theme 1 from Final Fantasy II
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Heritage for the Future – Anubis
Capcom vs. SNK 2 – Nebuta
Pokken Tournament DX – Training Gym