Mode 7 – 09/29/2019

Sunday, September 29, 2019 | Posted in Mode 7, Playlists by Brian Kalish

The Fighting Show


Now that we have two fighting games hosts, you should be seeing twice as much music from fighting games… maybe.

The Playlist!

BlazBlue Central Fiction – Conciliation
Arm Joe – Graveyard Stage
Daemon Bride – Track 17 (Soryu’s Theme)
Bloody Roar 3 – Freezing Space
Nitro Royale – Kaigen Theme

Chaos Code – Bit Stock
Bishoujo Senshi Sailor Moon S – Jupiter Theme
Touhou 12.3 ~ Unperceiving of Natural Law – Koi-iro Magic
Dengeki Bunko Fighting Climax – Login Next Dream
Darkstalkers – GREEN SCREAM

Under Night In-Birth – Blood Drain – Again
Tatsunoko Vs Capcom: Ultimate All-Stars – Opening Theme
Super Smash Bros. – Final Destination
Soul Calibur II – Eternal Struggle
Sonic the Fighters – Flying Carpet ~ Back to Soul
Killer Instinct – The Dragon Spirit

Dissidia Final Fantasy – Battle Theme 1 from Final Fantasy II
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Heritage for the Future – Anubis
Capcom vs. SNK 2 – Nebuta
Pokken Tournament DX – Training Gym