Mode 7 – 09/15/2019
The Creatures and Critters Show
Pyre – Knights of the Sea
Pokemon Super Mystery Dungeon – Open Pass
Major/Minor – Dilara
The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince – Radiant Floral Colony
Goat Simulator – Goatwind City
DK Jungle Climber – Ending
Bad Rats – Class Mammalia
Sub Terrania – Level 3
Ecco 2: Tides of Time – Two Tides
Spore – Build a Better Breed (Colour)
Ori and the Blind Forest – Main Theme
Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts – Bonus Round
A Hat in Time – Rush Hour
Dust: An Elysian Tail – Abadis Forest
Super Smash Bros 4 – Yoshi’s Island
Ghost Trick – Missile ~ A Courageous Little Animal
Yooka-Laylee – Moodymaze Marsh
Star Fox Assault – Menu
Super Smash Bros Brawl – Bramble Blast
Sly Cooper 2 – Paris