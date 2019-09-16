Mode 7 – 09/15/2019

Sunday, September 15, 2019 | Posted in Mode 7, Playlists by Brian Kalish

The Creatures and Critters Show


While playing humans in games can make it more realistic, there’s plenty of games where you play as other creatures.

The Playlist!

Pyre – Knights of the Sea
Pokemon Super Mystery Dungeon – Open Pass
Major/Minor – Dilara
The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince – Radiant Floral Colony
Goat Simulator – Goatwind City

DK Jungle Climber – Ending
Bad Rats – Class Mammalia
Sub Terrania – Level 3
Ecco 2: Tides of Time – Two Tides
Spore – Build a Better Breed (Colour)

Ori and the Blind Forest – Main Theme
Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts – Bonus Round
A Hat in Time – Rush Hour
Dust: An Elysian Tail – Abadis Forest
Super Smash Bros 4 – Yoshi’s Island

Ghost Trick – Missile ~ A Courageous Little Animal
Yooka-Laylee – Moodymaze Marsh
Star Fox Assault – Menu
Super Smash Bros Brawl – Bramble Blast
Sly Cooper 2 – Paris