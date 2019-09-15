Mode 7 – 09/08/2019
The New But Familiar Show
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Velkhana Theme (Intense Symphonic Metal Cover) – FalKKonE
League of Legends – POP/STARS (English Cover) – Lollia
Katamari Damacy – Katamari on the Rocks by Dj Jo – GameChops
Deltarune – Vs Lancer – Vetrom
BlazBlue Central Fiction – Must Die (8-bit cover) – guest-san
Under Night In-Birth – Purity & Strictly (Retro-Synth REMIX) – Willfox Piano
Touhou 8 ~ Imperishable Night – Blood Red Moon – Magna Drake
Bioshock Infinite – Song Bird (Teratoid Remix) – Teratoid
Super Smash Bros Ultimate – Megalovania (New Remix)
Project M – Kicks’ Twilite Funk (2:00 a.m.) – Furries in a Blender
Night in the Woods – Weird Autumn (Rock Cover) – MandoPony
Persona 5: Dancing Star Night – Last Surprise (Taku Takahashi Remix)
Final Fantasy IV – Boss Battle (GaMetal Remix) – GaMetal
Sonic Mania – Paper-Jam!! (Remix)- TNHGameRemixes
Ghost Trick – 4 Minutes Before Death (Re-work) – Maka 億炎火
Earthbound – Battle Against a Machine Arrangement – Nanashima
Kingdom Hearts 2.8 – Simple and Clean (Ray of Hope Mix) – ProjectXsent