Mode 7 – 09/08/2019

Sunday, September 15, 2019 | Posted in Mode 7, Playlists by Brian Kalish

The New But Familiar Show


We’ve got remixes of some of your favorites, and some games you probably never have heard of.

The Playlist!

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – Velkhana Theme (Intense Symphonic Metal Cover) – FalKKonE
League of Legends – POP/STARS (English Cover) – Lollia
Katamari Damacy – Katamari on the Rocks by Dj Jo – GameChops
Deltarune – Vs Lancer – Vetrom

BlazBlue Central Fiction – Must Die (8-bit cover) – guest-san
Under Night In-Birth – Purity & Strictly (Retro-Synth REMIX) – Willfox Piano
Touhou 8 ~ Imperishable Night – Blood Red Moon – Magna Drake
Bioshock Infinite – Song Bird (Teratoid Remix) – Teratoid

Super Smash Bros Ultimate – Megalovania (New Remix)
Project M – Kicks’ Twilite Funk (2:00 a.m.) – Furries in a Blender
Night in the Woods – Weird Autumn (Rock Cover) – MandoPony
Persona 5: Dancing Star Night – Last Surprise (Taku Takahashi Remix)
Final Fantasy IV – Boss Battle (GaMetal Remix) – GaMetal

Sonic Mania – Paper-Jam!! (Remix)- TNHGameRemixes
Ghost Trick – 4 Minutes Before Death (Re-work) – Maka 億炎火
Earthbound – Battle Against a Machine Arrangement – Nanashima
Kingdom Hearts 2.8 – Simple and Clean (Ray of Hope Mix) – ProjectXsent