Goldsoundz 09-24-19

Tuesday, September 24, 2019 | Posted in Goldsoundz, Playlists by Hayden Zelle

Pictured: Y La Bamba

Why Love – Kedr Livanskiy

Nihilist Kite Flyer – Loving

Brain – infinite bisous

Watering the Garden – Brad stank

 

Jealous Guy – Sorry

Arcanum – Show Me the Body

Plants – Guerilla Toss

Preservation Bias (K7 Version) – Linea Aspera

 

Lloyd Cole and the Commotions – Forest Fire

Y La Bamba – Boca Llena

Hello Ocho – In Portuguese

Yucky Duster – Real Good Case of the Bads

 

Pearl & The Oysters – Cocoa Sun

A Sunny Day in Glasgow – Mtlov (Minor Keys)

Christopher Owens – Nothing More Than Everything to Me

Masino – A Life For Me

Pia Fraus – How Fast Can You  Love

 

 