Goldsoundz 09-24-19
Pictured: Y La Bamba (Source)
Why Love – Kedr Livanskiy
Nihilist Kite Flyer – Loving
Brain – infinite bisous
Watering the Garden – Brad stank
Jealous Guy – Sorry
Arcanum – Show Me the Body
Plants – Guerilla Toss
Preservation Bias (K7 Version) – Linea Aspera
Lloyd Cole and the Commotions – Forest Fire
Y La Bamba – Boca Llena
Hello Ocho – In Portuguese
Yucky Duster – Real Good Case of the Bads
Pearl & The Oysters – Cocoa Sun
A Sunny Day in Glasgow – Mtlov (Minor Keys)
Christopher Owens – Nothing More Than Everything to Me
Masino – A Life For Me
Pia Fraus – How Fast Can You Love