Girl Rock – September 24th, 2019
“Not Now” – Ally Hills
“Flowers and Rope” – Princess Nokia
“Downtown” – Allie X
“Caffeine” – Lolo Zouai
“Your Best American Girl” – Mitski
“Bby Nevermind” – Linn Koch-Emery
“Sure” – Hatchie
“Mars Attacks” – The Courtneys
“Bunny Island” – Donatachi feat. Mallrat
“It’s Not Just Me” – Let’s Eat Grandma
“Worst Behavior” – SACHI, Sam DeRosa
“Mr 10pm Bedtime” – GIRLI
“idlu” – Ezzyland, raychel
“Trust Me Baby” – Empress Of
“Cyber Stockholm Syndrome” – Rina Sawayama
“summer depression” – girl in red
“Nothing Gets Me High” – Bad Bad Hats
“Siren” – Kailee Morgue