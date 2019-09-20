Friday Night Fish Fry 9/20/2019
- Roy Buchanan – I’m a Ram
- —–
- Lightnin Hopkins – Bad Luck and Trouble
- Louisiana Red – I’m Lonesome
- RL Burnside – Rolling and Tumbling
- —–
- Tony Rice & John Carlini – Summertime
- Johnny Shines & Snooky Pryor – Terraplane
- Elmo Williams & Hezekiah Early – Natchez Fire
- —–
- H-Bomb Ferguson – Shake Your Apple Tree
- Sleepy John Estes – Lawyer Clark Blues
- Robert Lee Coleman – Shoe is on the Other Foot
- —–
- Odetta – Take This Hammer
- Junior Kimbrough – Do The Romp
- Derek Truck Band – Preachin Blues
- Buddy Guy – 74 Years Young