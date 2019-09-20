Friday Night Fish Fry 9/20/2019

Friday, September 20, 2019 | Posted in Friday Night Fish Fry by Samuel Litchfield
  • Roy Buchanan – I’m a Ram
  • —–
  • Lightnin Hopkins – Bad Luck and Trouble
  • Louisiana Red – I’m Lonesome
  • RL Burnside – Rolling and Tumbling
  • —–
  • Tony Rice & John Carlini – Summertime
  • Johnny Shines & Snooky Pryor – Terraplane
  • Elmo Williams & Hezekiah Early – Natchez Fire
  • —–
  • H-Bomb Ferguson – Shake Your Apple Tree
  • Sleepy John Estes – Lawyer Clark Blues
  • Robert Lee Coleman – Shoe is on the Other Foot
  • —–
  • Odetta – Take This Hammer
  • Junior Kimbrough – Do The Romp
  • Derek Truck Band – Preachin Blues
  • Buddy Guy – 74 Years Young