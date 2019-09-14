Friday Night Fish Fry 9/13/2019

Friday, September 13, 2019 | Posted in Friday Night Fish Fry by Samuel Litchfield
  • Hector Anchondo – Where’d You Go
  • Lil Ed and the Blues Imperials – Life is Like Gambling
  • The Black Keys – Keep Me
  • Lucky Peterson – Lucky Strikes
  • Paul Butterfield Blues Band – Driftin Blues
  • Pinetop Perkins – Hoochie Coochie Man
  • John Lee Hooker – Crawling King Snake
  • Mighty Joe Young – Why, Baby?
  • James Cotton – Ain’t Doin Too Bad
  • Magic Sam – Dirty Work Goin’ On
  • Louisiana Red – Hard Hard Time
  • Mudcat – My Feet Hurt
  • The Martans – Everybody’s Blue
  • Delta Moon – Cabbagetown Shuffle
  • Francine Reed – I Got the Right to Sing the Blues
  • Cora Mae Bryant – Liquor Still
  • Jesse Fuller – Brother Lowdown
  • Susan Tedeschi – Back to the River
  • Elmo Williams and Hezekiah Early – Blue Jumped the Rabbit
  • R.L. Burnside – Bad Luck and Trouble
  • Lowell Fulson – Name of the Game
  • Peg Leg Sam – Ain’t But One Thing Give a Man the Blues
  • Johnny Shines – Standing at the Crossroads
  • Champion Jack Dupree – She Cooks Me Cabbage
  • JJ Cale – Mama Don’t
