CUT AND PASTE 09 23 19
Monday, September 23, 2019
Cut and Paste
,
Playlists
by
Jack McCrary
PHOTO: EARTHEATER
L-Vis 1990 + Sinjin Hawke – Vision
Nadziej, – nie mów, że sam się o to nie prosiłeś
DJ Haram – No Idol
ZULI – Trigger Finger
Octo Octa – Ecstatic Beat
Laksa – The Amala Trick
Demdike Stare – Spitting Brass
Lanark Artefax – Touch Absence
Kamil Dossar – Odin
Eartheater – Trespasses
Mhysa – Bb
Blanck Mass – Silent Treatment
