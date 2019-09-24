CUT AND PASTE 09 23 19

Monday, September 23, 2019 | Posted in Cut and Paste, Playlists by Jack McCrary

PHOTO: EARTHEATER

L-Vis 1990 + Sinjin Hawke  –  Vision

Nadziej,  –  nie mów, że sam się o to nie prosiłeś

DJ Haram  –  No Idol

ZULI  –  Trigger Finger

Octo Octa  –  Ecstatic Beat

Laksa  –  The Amala Trick

Demdike Stare  –  Spitting Brass

Lanark Artefax  –  Touch Absence

Kamil Dossar  –  Odin

Eartheater  –  Trespasses

Mhysa  –  Bb

Blanck Mass  –  Silent Treatment