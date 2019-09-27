54-46 Playlist 9/26/2016
UB40 – If It Happens Again –by request
Scientist – Seconds Away
Ja-man All Stars – Dangerman Version
Bob Marley & the Wailers – Get Up, Stand Up (Live) –by request
The Specials – Stupid Marriage
The Pork Hunts – Woman
Madness – House of Fun
The Selecter – Deepwater
Gregory Isaacs – Cool Down the Pace
The Expanders – World of Happiness
Toots and the Maytals – Pressure Drop (Live)
Stick Figure – Ballz Deep
Prince Far I – Commandment of Drugs
Eek-a-Mouse – Ganja Smuggling
Jah Stitch – Zion Gate / Every Wicked Have to Crawl (feat. Horace Andy)