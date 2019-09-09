09/01/2019
|
The Board Game Show
Koi-Koi Japan – Harunoumi
Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire – BGM 8
Scythe Digital Edition – Europa 1920
Carcassonne – Theme Music
Small World 2 – Main Theme
Istaria: Chronicles of the Gifted – Ancient City – Jon Reed
Talisman: Digital Edition – Over the Hills
Pathfinder Adventure – Title Theme (Alternate Version)
Gremlins, Inc – The Winner
Hand of Fate – Deal of the Millennia
Cultist Simulator – The House Without Walls
Star Realms – A Long Way
100% Orange Juice – Yuki (Dangerous)’s Theme
Uno – Wonderful (Uno)
Warhammer Quest – Settlement Screen
One Deck Dungeon – Cinder Plains (Encounter)