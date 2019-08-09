Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, August 9th (“Free Cut”) Episode 433
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_433.mp3
“Free” by Phish
File this set under ZA4201 .H55
“ 63″ ” by The Private Pageant
“Young Lion” by Vampire Weekend
“Everybody’s Looking for the Same Thing” by Kate Wolf
File this set under GV1133 .B4
“Fight From the Inside” by Queen
“I’ll Come Running” by Brian Eno & 801
“Out Out Out” by Ice 9
File this set under PS1585 .D8
“I Can’t Get No Satisfaction (Thank God)” by Talulah Gosh
“Oxford St, W1” by Television Personalities
“I’m So Free” by Lou Reed
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks with Amelia Acker on August 16th!