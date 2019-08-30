Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, August 30th (“MARTA Archaeology”) Episode 436
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_436.mp3
“Century City” by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
Interview with Dr. Jeffrey Glover, Georgia State University
File this set under F211 .A74
“Cities” by Talking Heads
Continued interview with Jeffrey Glover
File this set under G3924 .A8 P22
“The Passenger” by Iggy Pop
“The Groove Line” by Heatwave
Continued interview with Jeffrey Glover
File this set under F159.5 .A73
“Throw it Away” by Joe Jackson
“Interzone” by Joy Division
“At the Station” by Joe Walsh
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “The Secondhand,” on September 6th!