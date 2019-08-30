Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, August 30th (“MARTA Archaeology”) Episode 436

Friday, August 30, 2019 | Posted in Lost in the Stacks, Playlists by Charlie Bennett

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_436.mp3

“Century City” by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

Interview with Dr. Jeffrey Glover, Georgia State University

File this set under F211 .A74
“Cities” by Talking Heads

Continued interview with Jeffrey Glover

File this set under G3924 .A8 P22
“The Passenger” by Iggy Pop
“The Groove Line” by Heatwave

Continued interview with Jeffrey Glover

File this set under F159.5 .A73
“Throw it Away” by Joe Jackson
“Interzone” by Joy Division

“At the Station” by Joe Walsh

