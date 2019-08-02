Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, August 2nd (“Data Feminism”) Episode 432
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_432.mp3
“Ain’t You” by Kleenex
Interview with Lauren Klein, Georgia Tech
File this set under QA27.5 .L44
“Politics” by Girls at our Best
“Tough Enough” by Ex Hex
Continued interview with Lauren Klein
File this set under ZA4065 .L68
“Moody” by ESG
“Fairytale in the Supermarket” by the Raincoats
Continued interview with Lauren Klein
File this set under HQ1155 .B42
“Zeroes and Ones” by Jesus Jones
“Run the Numbers” by Everything Everything
“Nothing” by Amy Klein
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “Data Feminism” on August 2nd!