Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, August 2nd (“Data Feminism”) Episode 432

Friday, August 2, 2019 | Posted in Lost in the Stacks, Playlists by Charlie Bennett

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_432.mp3

“Ain’t You” by Kleenex

Interview with Lauren Klein, Georgia Tech

File this set under QA27.5 .L44
“Politics” by Girls at our Best
“Tough Enough” by Ex Hex

Continued interview with Lauren Klein

File this set under ZA4065 .L68
“Moody” by ESG
“Fairytale in the Supermarket” by the Raincoats

Continued interview with Lauren Klein

File this set under HQ1155 .B42
“Zeroes and Ones” by Jesus Jones
“Run the Numbers” by Everything Everything

“Nothing” by Amy Klein

