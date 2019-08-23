Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, August 23rd (“Authored by AI”) Episode 435
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_434.mp3
“Come On Let’s Go” by Ritchie Valens
File this set under Q335 .A78582
“There I’ve Said It” by Sam Cooke
“You’re No Good” by Dee Dee Warwick
“Don’t Think Twice, It’s Alright” by Bob Dylan
File this set under PZ4 .D547
“Move Over and Let me Dance” by the Isley Brothers
“Don’t Set Me Free” by Ray Charles
“Out of Sight” by James Brown
File this set under TK2945 .L58
“Jack Rabbit” by Icky Renrut (AKA Ike Turner)
“It’s My Time” by the Mynah Birds (featuring Rick James on vocals and Neil Young on guitar)
“Take My Tip” by the Manish Boys (written and sung by band member David Jones, later known as David Bowie)
“Paperback Writer” by the Beatles
Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “MARTA Archaeology,” on August 30th!