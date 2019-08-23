Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, August 23rd (“Authored by AI”) Episode 435

Friday, August 23, 2019 | Posted in Lost in the Stacks, Playlists by Charlie Bennett

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_434.mp3

“Come On Let’s Go” by Ritchie Valens

File this set under Q335 .A78582
“There I’ve Said It” by Sam Cooke
“You’re No Good” by Dee Dee Warwick
“Don’t Think Twice, It’s Alright” by Bob Dylan

File this set under PZ4 .D547
“Move Over and Let me Dance” by the Isley Brothers
“Don’t Set Me Free” by Ray Charles
“Out of Sight” by James Brown

File this set under TK2945 .L58
“Jack Rabbit” by Icky Renrut (AKA Ike Turner)
“It’s My Time” by the Mynah Birds (featuring Rick James on vocals and Neil Young on guitar)
“Take My Tip” by the Manish Boys (written and sung by band member David Jones, later known as David Bowie)

“Paperback Writer” by the Beatles

Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “MARTA Archaeology,” on August 30th!