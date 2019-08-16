Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, August 16th (“Data Cultures”) Episode 434

Friday, August 16, 2019 | Posted in Lost in the Stacks, Playlists by Charlie Bennett

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_434.mp3

“Checkin’ My Phone” by Bob for Apples

Interview with Dr. Amelia Acker, University of Texas at Austin

File this set under G70.212 .G412
“Safari” by the Breeders
“Being Here” by Two Moons

Continued interview with Dr. Amelia Acker

File this set under QA75.5 .C61137
“Computer World” by Kraftwerk

Continued interview with Dr. Amelia Acker

File this set under TK6570.M6 M385
“Beechwood 4-5789” by the Marvelettes
“Telecom” by Mining Boom

“Something About Us” by Daft Punk

Stay tuned for the next Lost in the Stacks, “Authored by AI,” on August 25th!