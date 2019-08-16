Playlist for Lost in the Stacks from Friday, August 16th (“Data Cultures”) Episode 434
“Checkin’ My Phone” by Bob for Apples
Interview with Dr. Amelia Acker, University of Texas at Austin
File this set under G70.212 .G412
“Safari” by the Breeders
“Being Here” by Two Moons
Continued interview with Dr. Amelia Acker
File this set under QA75.5 .C61137
“Computer World” by Kraftwerk
Continued interview with Dr. Amelia Acker
File this set under TK6570.M6 M385
“Beechwood 4-5789” by the Marvelettes
“Telecom” by Mining Boom
“Something About Us” by Daft Punk
