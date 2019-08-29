Pantone 292 – August 29, 2019 <3

Thursday, August 29, 2019 | Posted in Pantone 292, Playlists by Mason Mann

pictured: darlene love (center)

dee dee sharp – i sold my heart to the junkman

hey paulette – i really do love penelope

the dixie cups – you should have seen the way he looked at me

anorak girl – cybersex

jan & dean – you came a long way from st. louis

the weather prophets – why does the  rain

darlene love – why do lovers break each other’s hearts?

the snow fairies – april showers

a smile and a ribbon – a nice walk in the park

little eva – breaking up is hard to do

television personalities – part time punks

the dentists – strawberries are growing in my garden (and it’s wintertime)

sunny intervals – i fell in love with the sunset

connie francis – everybody’s somebody’s fool

aberdeen – super sunny summer

the mighty lemon drops – my biggest thrill

the marvelettes – whisper

slumber party – sooner or later

the magnetic fields – suddenly there is a tidal wave