Pantone 292 – August 29, 2019 <3
pictured: darlene love (center)
dee dee sharp – i sold my heart to the junkman
hey paulette – i really do love penelope
the dixie cups – you should have seen the way he looked at me
anorak girl – cybersex
jan & dean – you came a long way from st. louis
the weather prophets – why does the rain
darlene love – why do lovers break each other’s hearts?
the snow fairies – april showers
a smile and a ribbon – a nice walk in the park
little eva – breaking up is hard to do
television personalities – part time punks
the dentists – strawberries are growing in my garden (and it’s wintertime)
sunny intervals – i fell in love with the sunset
connie francis – everybody’s somebody’s fool
aberdeen – super sunny summer
the mighty lemon drops – my biggest thrill
the marvelettes – whisper
slumber party – sooner or later
the magnetic fields – suddenly there is a tidal wave