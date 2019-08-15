Pantone 292 – August 15, 2019 <3

Thursday, August 15, 2019 | Posted in Pantone 292, Playlists by Mason Mann

pictured: cub hangin out in a boat (watch the music video for their cover of the song new york city for more boat related content)

nick & the jaguars – ich-i-bon #1

cub – magic 8 ball

tullycraft – pop songs your new boyfriend’s too stupid to know about

the headliners – voodoo plan

popcorn & the mohawks – have i the right

all girl summer fun band – grizzly bear

singin’ sammy ward – big joe moe

lawnchair – thank you drew barrymore

tennis club – pink sweater! pink shoes!

sam cooke – i’ll come running back to you

ballboy – there are only inches between us, but there might as well be mountains and trees

acid house kings – are we lovers or are we friends?

the swinging tigers – snake walk pt. 1 & 2

alpaca sports – i was running

the yellow melodies – you can hide your love forever

richard wylie & his band – money (that’s what i want)

fat tulips – take me back to heaven

helen love – we love you

the contours – whole lotta woman

the cannanes – i think the weather’s affected your brain