Pantone 292 – August 15, 2019 <3
pictured: cub hangin out in a boat (watch the music video for their cover of the song new york city for more boat related content)
nick & the jaguars – ich-i-bon #1
cub – magic 8 ball
tullycraft – pop songs your new boyfriend’s too stupid to know about
the headliners – voodoo plan
popcorn & the mohawks – have i the right
all girl summer fun band – grizzly bear
singin’ sammy ward – big joe moe
lawnchair – thank you drew barrymore
tennis club – pink sweater! pink shoes!
sam cooke – i’ll come running back to you
ballboy – there are only inches between us, but there might as well be mountains and trees
acid house kings – are we lovers or are we friends?
the swinging tigers – snake walk pt. 1 & 2
alpaca sports – i was running
the yellow melodies – you can hide your love forever
richard wylie & his band – money (that’s what i want)
fat tulips – take me back to heaven
helen love – we love you
the contours – whole lotta woman
the cannanes – i think the weather’s affected your brain