Mode 7 – 08/25/19

The Hybrid Show


Mix and matching genres can create fun experiences for all types of fans

The Playlist!

Before the Echo – Stay Crunchy
10000000 – Dungeon Theme I
Rune Factory 4 – Leon Karnak
Sakura Wars ~ So Long, My Love – New York in Love

Yomi – Menu Theme
Yomi – Battle 1
Fire Emblem: Three Houses – Tearing Through Heaven
Lethal League Blaze – AIN’T NOTHIN’ LIKE A FUNKY BEAT
Project X Zone 2 – The Buzz of Shadows

Acceleration of SUGURI 2 – Black Hole
Rush Bros – Project Mars
Death end re;Quest – First Sign of Life

Pony Island – The Machine
Moonlighter – The Abandoned Laboratory
Spore – Primordial Soup for Dinner