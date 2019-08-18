Mode 7 – 08/18/19
|
The INDIE Show!
Risk of Rain – Chanson d’Automne
Katana ZERO – Sneaky Driver
Katana ZERO – Overdose (Bunker 1)
Cook Serve Delicious – Sausage Slice
Cook Serve Delicious – Lost Recipes
Owlboy – Tropos By Day
Owlboy – Strato
No More Heroes – Cashmere Canonball
beatmania IIDX 11 – Speedy Cat
Spark The Electric Jester – Miniboss
The Legend of Zelda: Spirit Tracks – The Final Exam
Just Shapes & Beats – Paper Dolls
Pyre – Thrash Pack
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night – Ritual of the night
Chromatose – Destiny Won’t Die
One Step from Eden – Battle 1
Noisz – Not the Last
Blue Omen Operation – Miniboss
Super Neptunia RPG – Time for Some Nepicness
One Finger Death Punch 2 – Shanghai Light