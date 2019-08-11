Mode 7 – 08/11/19
The Fire Emblem/3DS Show!
Fire Emblem: Three Houses – Fodlan Winds
Fire Emblem: Awakening – Conquest (Ablaze)
Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valencia – Twilight of the Gods
Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valencia – What Lies at the End
Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valencia – With Mila’s Divine Protection
Kid Icarus: Uprising – Lightning Battle
Kid Icarus: Uprising – Dark Pit’s Theme
Kid Icarus: Uprising – Magnus’ Theme
Kid Icarus: Uprising – The Return of Palutena
Kid Icarus: Uprising – The Reaper’s Line of Sight
Kid Icarus: Uprising – Dog’s Theme
Kid Icarus: Uprising – Aurum Island
Kingdom Hearts 3D: Dream Drop Distance – L’Oscurita dell’Ignot
Kingdom Hearts 3D: Dream Drop Distance – L’Impeto Oscuro
Kingdom Hearts 3D: Dream Drop Distance – All For One
Animal Crossing: New Leaf – 8 AM
Animal Crossing: New Leaf – 3 PM