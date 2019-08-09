Lost In Oscillation – 8/08/2019
Happy 808 Day!
(Guest Playlist by New Forces)
Chrome – Raining Milk
Yellow Magic Orchestra – Music Plans
Dark Day – No, Nothing, Never
Exploded View – Disco Glove
Wire – Used To
Maximum Joy – Let It Take You There
Olivia Neutron-John – March
Zotz – Una Victima Mas
Zimbo Chimps – In A Cave
Snapped Ankles – Dream and Formaldehyde
Chrome – New Age
Krisma – C.Rock
Ceramic Hello – Dig That Crazy Beat
Girls In Synthesis – Internal Politics
Youth Code – Anagnorisis
Liquid Liquid – Scraper