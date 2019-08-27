Goldsoundz 8-27-19

Tuesday, August 27, 2019 | Posted in Goldsoundz, Playlists by Mary Jiang

Image result for kedr livanskiy
Pictured: Kedr Levinskiy (Source)

Rubber Band Gun – Keep On Loosening It Up
Jay Som – If You Want It
Neon Bunny – Long-D
J Fernandez – Expressive Machine

Baseball Gregg – On a Bus
Ginger Root – Mahjong Room
Goodbye Garden – Julep
Vanishing Twin – The Conservation of Energy

IDLES – I Dream Guillotine
Dude York – Box
Versing – 3D
Greys – Kill Appeal

Flasher – Sun Come And Golden
Sleaford Mods – Negative Script
Kedr Livankskiy – Your Need (твоя беда)
P.H.F. – Ur An Excuse
Robokid – Take Me Down